Recall candidates debate: In the Aug. 20 California section, an article about a forum for candidates seeking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the event he is recalled said Assemblyman Kevin Kiley skirted a question about whether he believed in climate change. Kiley did not skirt the question. Rather, Kiley said that “of course climate change is a factor” in California’s wildfires but that experts say it is “by no means the primary cause.”

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.