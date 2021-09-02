Rent debt relief: In the Sept. 1 Business pages, an article about the state’s Housing Is Key emergency rental assistance program said that applicants in L.A. County must earn less than $44,800 for a single individual or $64,000 for a family of four. The correct amounts are $66,250 for a single individual and $94,600 for a family of four.

Robotaxis: In the Sept. 1 Business pages, an article about Motional’s test of self-driving taxis in Los Angeles included the wrong year for Lyft’s announced launch of a robotaxi service. Lyft said service will begin in 2023, not 2024. Also, the photo accompanying the article showed not the Hyundai Ioniq 5 but a different Ioniq model.

