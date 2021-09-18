Bill Benz: In the Sept. 17 Calendar section, the review of “The Nowhere Inn” gave the first name of the film’s director, Bill Benz, as Ben.

Fenton Bailey: In the Sept. 17 Calendar section, the review of the new narrative feature “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” identified one of the directors of the 2000 documentary of the same title as Michael Fenton. His name is Fenton Bailey.

