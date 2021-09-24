Contract negotiations: In the Sept. 22 Calendar section, an article about a planned strike vote by Hollywood crews said producers are proposing increasing the number of hours worked to qualify for health benefits. The proposal relates to pension benefits.

Football history: An op-ed article on Sept. 22 about the racial integration of the NFL incorrectly stated that Kenny Washington was the first Black player to sign an NFL contract. He was the first in the modern era.

