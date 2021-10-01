Hiker’s injury: In the Sept. 22 Section A, an article about Jack Greener’s effort to summit Mt. Whitney after a severe spinal injury said Dr. Fady Nasrallah replaced one of the hiker’s damaged vertebrae with a titanium cage and introduced him to a lifeguard who had been paralyzed but regained use of his arms and legs. Nasrallah was involved in Greener’s care, but Dr. Kevin Yoo performed the vertebrae surgery, and the team of doctors introduced Greener to the lifeguard.

Spike Lee: In the Sept. 30 Calendar section, a photo caption accompanying an article about filmmaker Spike Lee’s exhibit at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures called him an Oscar-winning director. His only competitive Oscar win was for adapted screenplay.

