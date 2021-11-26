War memorial: In the Nov. 20 California section, an article about a Korean War memorial in Fullerton said it was the first on the West Coast. It is the first on the West Coast to include all the names of the more than 30,000 Americans who died in the war.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.