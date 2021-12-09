Water rules: In the Dec. 8 Section A, an article about new water conservation rules under consideration by the state said Los Angeles uses about 7 million acre-feet of water per year. California — not L.A. — uses that much water annually, excluding use for agricultural or environmental purposes.

Desalination plant: In the Dec. 8 California section, a column about a desalination plant planned in Huntington Beach said that Poseidon Water is seeking to pump 500 million gallons of ocean water a day at the desalination plant. The company wants to pump 100 million gallons a day.

