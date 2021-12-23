Charter school operator: In the Dec. 17 California section, an article about a former L.A. charter school official being sentenced to probation for stealing funds said Janis Bucknor ran a for-profit charter school operator. Community Preparatory Academy was a nonprofit organization.

