Rent stabilization: A story in the Jan. 3 Section A misstated that the city of Los Angeles’ rent stabilization ordinance allows rent increases of no more than 3% annually. Landlords are allowed to raise rents on existing tenants between 3% and 8% annually, depending on inflation.

Kwame Akoto: In the Jan. 3 Calendar section, an article about art exhibitions in Southern California said the artist featured in the UCLA Fowler Museum’s exhibit “How Do You See This World?: The Art of Almighty God” is Kwame Akoto-Bamfo. The painter is Kwame Akoto.

Marijuana: A Jan. 2 editorial about marijuana advertising incorrectly said the state Department of Cannabis Control reversed its rule allowing marijuana billboards on interstate highways. In fact, the state department was formed in July and its predecessor agency reversed the rule.

