SAG nominations: In the Jan. 13 Calendar section, an article about Screen Actors Guild Award nominations said Cynthia Erivo of “Genius: Aretha” was the only Black or Latino individual to receive a nod in the TV categories. Oscar Isaac of “Scenes From a Marriage” was also nominated.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.