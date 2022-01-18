Butterfly count: An article in the Jan. 15 Saturday section about a monarch butterfly count said this year’s increase over last year’s count was 100%. This year’s count was 100 times greater than last year’s. The article also referred to the name of the count as the Western Monarch Overwintering Count. The correct name is the Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count.

Homeless encampments: An article in the Jan. 17 Section A about Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León and homeless encampments referred to an activist group called JTown Action. The group’s name is J-Town Action and Solidarity.

