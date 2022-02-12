Tesla lawsuit: An article in the Feb. 11 section A about a lawsuit alleging willful racism at Tesla stated that the carmaker operates the only major nonunion auto plant in the U.S. Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory is the only nonunion plant in the U.S. operated by a major American automaker.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.