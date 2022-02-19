“Severance”: In the Feb. 18 Calendar section, the review of the television series “Severance” said all of its “macrodata refiner” characters are white. Three are white, but not all.

Gubernatorial race: In the Feb. 18 California section, what should have been the final paragraph of a column about the Republican Party’s chances in the 2022 California gubernatorial race was inadvertently moved to the beginning.

UCLA basketball: In some editions of the Feb. 18 Sports section, the final score of UCLA’s victory over Washington State was listed as 79-59. UCLA beat Washington State 76-56.

