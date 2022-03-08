Student housing: A March 6 editorial on the impact of increasing enrollment on UC campuses misstated the facts regarding a court ruling in the UC Berkeley case. The school would not be adding more than 3,000 students to its current enrollment, which is about 45,000, but just a few hundred. Also, UC San Diego is planning two dormitory towers of 22 and 23 stories, not feet.

