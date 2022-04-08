Officer shot: In some copies of the April 7 California section, the caption for a photo with an article about an off-duty police officer shot at his home by a burglar said the officer killed his attacker. Both men survived.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.