Activision bias lawsuit: In the April 14 Section A, an article about allegations that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office has meddled in the state’s harassment case against video game giant Activision said attorney Janette Wipper worked for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission before 2018. Wipper worked at a different agency under the Department of Labor, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

