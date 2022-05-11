Pulitzer Prize for music: In the May 10 Section A, an article about composer Raven Chacon winning the Pulitzer Prize for music for his piece “Voiceless Mass” said it premiered at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Minneapolis. The cathedral is in Milwaukee. The story also said the piece was commissioned by Present Music in Minneapolis. Present Music is in Milwaukee.

Team Rubicon: In the May 9 Section A, an article about Team Rubicon and relief efforts in Ukraine identified Lars Whelan as a Coast Guardsman. He is a member of the Merchant Marine.

