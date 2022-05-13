Starbucks union vote: In the May 12 Section A, an article about workers voting to unionize two Starbucks locations in Santa Cruz stated that the National Labor Relations Board tallied the votes Tuesday and that union organizers held a video news conference Thursday. Both events occurred Wednesday.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.