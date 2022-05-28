Tom Cruise: In the May 27 Calendar section, an article on the “Top Gun: Maverick” star incorrectly stated that the seventh “Mission Impossible” movie opens in July. “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One” will be released in July 2023, with part two opening in 2024.

