Homelessness: In the June 12 Section A, an article about a computer model that predicts who will become homeless referred to the California Policy Law at UCLA. It is the California Policy Lab.

Aman Beverly Hills: In the June 13 Section A, an article about an Aman hotel planned for Beverly Hills said that the Aman hotel chain has 33 resorts and that it was started in Indonesia. The chain owns 34 resorts, and the first opened in Thailand.

Vietnam War photo: A letter on June 12 incorrectly said the photo of 9-year-old Vietnamese girl Phan Thi Kim Phuc running after being burned in a napalm attack was taken 40 years ago. In fact, the photo, shot in 1972, was taken 50 years ago.

Higher education: A June 12 op-ed article about the pandemic hastening college reform referred to changes at Los Angeles Community College, in the text and the caption. They are being made at Los Angeles City College.

