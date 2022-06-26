“Elvis”: In the Calendar section in this edition, an article about “Elvis” star Austin Butler misspells gospel musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s last name as Sharpe. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

Demonstrators: In some editions of the June 25 Section A, a photo caption with a story on the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade incorrectly described the demonstrators pictured as antiabortion activists. They were abortion rights advocates.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.