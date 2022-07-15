Job title: A letter from Rick Cole on the letters page in the July 13 Section A misidentified him as a former city manager of Pasadena. He is a former Pasadena mayor.

Trump degree: A column on the op-ed page in the July 14 Section A about Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker in Georgia said Donald Trump received an MBA. He has a bachelor’s degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

