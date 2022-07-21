6th Street Viaduct: In the July 20 Section A, an article about a street “takeover” of the 6th Street Viaduct referred to a car shown crashing in an Instagram video as a Hellcat Chevy. It was a Dodge Challenger.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.