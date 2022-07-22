“The Valkyries”: In the July 19 Calendar section, an opera review of “The Valkyries” at the Hollywood Bowl said the orchestra had five harps onstage. There were six.

Europe heat wave: A story in the July 20 Section A about the Europe heat wave incorrectly said the previous record high temperature in the United Kingdom, set in 2019, was 101.8 degrees Fahrenheit. It was 101.7 degrees.

Mountain lion killed: In the July 21 California section, an article about a mountain lion named P-89 being struck and killed by a vehicle on the 101 Freeway said that another lion, named P-97, was the brother of P-54 and died near the same area of the Santa Monica Mountains. P-97 was the son of P-54 and was killed on the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center.

