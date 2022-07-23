Jem Calder: In the July 21 Calendar section, the book review of Jem Calder’s “Reward System: Stories” said the recurring character Julia plots to leave the U.K. for Los Angeles. The city is Toronto. The destination was changed between the distribution of advance review copies and the book’s publication date.

Muna: In the July 22 Calendar section, an article about the band Muna quoted multi-instrumentalist Naomi McPherson as saying, “We’re not romanticizing that time, we’re rewriting it for a new generation.” That quote was spoken by the reporter.

iPalpiti Festival: In the July 22 Calendar section, a guide to weekend events said the iPalpiti Festival would be held at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Saturday. The festival has moved to the Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. The venue change was announced after the section went to press.

Recycled water use: In the July 22 Section A, an article about the use of recycled water in Los Angeles omitted the first name of Metropolitan Water District of Southern California official Brad Coffey.

Mike Davis: In the July 22 California section, a column about writer Mike Davis said that Davis and his wife, Alessandra Moctezuma, have been married since 1999. They married in 1997.

Advertisement

Jan. 6 timeline: A story in the July 21 Section A about White House actions on Jan. 6, 2021, said that President Trump released a second video condemning the Capitol rioters at 7:10 p.m. that day. The White House released the video at 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2021.

Jackie Robinson: In the July 20 Sports section, an article about Mookie Betts’ experience at the All-Star Game said former Dodgers great Jackie Robinson was born in Pasadena. Robinson was born in Cairo, Ga.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.