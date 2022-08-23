TV character: In the Aug. 22 Calendar section, an article on the series “A League of Their Own” stated that the character Carson Shaw is from Iowa. She is from Idaho.

Wildfire recovery: In the Aug. 22 California section, a photo caption accompanying an article about federal wildfire recovery funds referred to Malibou Lake in Agoura Hills as Malibu Lake.

