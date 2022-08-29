Flower farm: In the Aug. 15 Section A, an article about a flower farm flourishing after a Sierra Nevada wildfire said that Kjessie Essue was among 30 people selected from 30,000 for a program run by Floret, a leader in the local flower movement. Essue was one of 17 people, selected from about 6,500, who received full scholarships for the course in business, marketing and the fundamentals of flower growing.

