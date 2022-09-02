Latinx Lab: In the Aug. 28 California section, an article about Cal State Fullerton’s new Latinx Lab said that the lab would be managing the university’s new ethnic studies requirement. The African American, Asian American and Chicana and Chicano studies departments are in charge of it.

