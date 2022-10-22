Town hall: In the Oct. 21 California section, an article about a town hall forum on the leaked recordings of racist comments from L.A. city leaders said Francesca LaRue has lived in Koreatown for 30 years. She has worked in the neighborhood for much of that time.

