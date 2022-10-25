Rapper’s killing: In the Sept. 30 and Oct. 20 California sections, and the Oct. 13 Calendar section, articles about the killing of rapper PnB Rock in South L.A. said Shauntel Trone, 38, was charged with robbery and being an accessory after the fact. She was not charged with robbery.

