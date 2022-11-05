FBI arrests: In the Nov. 4 Section A, a headline with a story about the arrests of two alleged members of the extremist group Boogaloo Boys said they were arrested in Detroit. One was arrested in Plymouth, Mich., and the other in Ohio.

