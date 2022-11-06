Marlon Brando film: In the Nov. 6 Calendar section, a column on Hollywood and Latino representation stated that Marlon Brando portrayed Emiliano Zapata in a film from the ’60s. “Viva Zapata!” is from 1952. The error was caught after the section went to press.

Snow Tha Product: In the Nov. 6 Calendar section, a list of Latino cultural instigators gave rap artist Snow Tha Product’s real name as Claudia Alexandra Madriz Meza. Her name is Claudia Feliciano. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

