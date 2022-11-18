Mayoral election: In the Nov. 17 California section, a column about Karen Bass’ election as Los Angeles mayor said that county Supervisor Holly Mitchell could become Board of Supervisors chair. Mitchell currently holds that position.

Kizzee shooting: In the Nov. 16 California section, an article about a decision not to charge Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed Dijon Kizzee incorrectly stated that Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón had visited with Kizzee’s family. Representatives from his team did, but Gascón did not, and the meeting did not take place until Nov. 16, after the article was published.

