Juvenile halls: In the Nov. 28 Section A, an article about chaos at Los Angeles County juvenile halls referred to Karen Fletcher as a deputy probation officer in the county Probation Department. She is chief deputy probation officer.

Folk artist: In the Nov. 22 Calendar section, an article on folk artist Buffy Sainte-Marie misidentified a manager. He is Manny Greenhill, not Manny Greenfield.

