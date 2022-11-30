Police commissioner: In the Nov. 27 California section, an article about how civilian panels are often lenient when dealing with Los Angeles police officers accused of misconduct identified Police Commissioner Eileen Decker as a former assistant U.S. attorney. She is a former U.S. attorney.

“Golden Girlz Live”: In the Nov. 27 Weekend section, an article about drag icon Alaska’s ideal Sunday stated “The Golden Girlz Live” show is no longer running. It is expected to return on Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 25-26.

