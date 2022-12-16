Huntington Library: In the Dec. 15 Calendar section, an article on the Huntington Library acquiring the archives of Thomas Pynchon referred to the 1969 Watts Rebellion. The uprising took place in 1965. Also, Stephen M. Tomaske was a librarian at Cal State L.A., not UCLA, and the Huntington has his collection of Pynchoniana, not his papers.

Heisman Trophy finalist: In the Dec. 11 Sports section, a chart listing the Heisman Trophy voting results indicated C.J. Stroud of Ohio State was depicted in a photo. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a teammate of Stroud’s, was the player in the photo.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.