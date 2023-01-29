Memphis police beating: In the Jan. 28 California section, a photo caption of a group of civic leaders in Leimert Park watching a video of police officers beating Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., misspelled the first name of Lora Dene King as Laura. King is the daughter of Rodney King.

