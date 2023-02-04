Mt. Baldy hiking risks: In the Feb. 3 Section A, a photo caption with an article about the potential risks of climbing Mt. Baldy implied that Mt. Baldy was pictured. The photo showed part of the San Gabriel Mountains, not Mt. Baldy itself.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.