LAPD call: In the Feb. 11 California section, a column about the controversy over a request for police patrols by an aide to Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said the Los Angeles Police Department’s budget is $11.8 billion. The LAPD budget is $1.9 billion; $11.8 billion is the city budget.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.