Bed Bath & Beyond: A story in Section A on Feb. 2 included Pasadena as among the towns where the retailer is closing stores. The Pasadena location that is closing is a Harmon beauty supply store owned by Bed Bath & Beyond. The namesake Pasadena store remains open.

