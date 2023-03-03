Hate suspect: In the March 2 Section A, a headline on an article about the shootings of two Jewish men in Los Angeles mischaracterized comments by LAPD Chief Michel Moore. Moore said the suspect in the shootings, Jaime Tran, was “on the radar ... of our FBI partners” before the shootings and asked, “Was everything done?” He did not say the FBI “overlooked” Tran.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.