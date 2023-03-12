Cathleen Schine: In the Calendar section in this edition, an article about novelist Cathleen Schine misspells her wife Janet Meyers’ last name as Meyer. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

LAPD verdict: In the March 10 Section A, an article about a jury award to Deon Jones, a protester injured by an LAPD projectile, said that on the date of the injury, demonstrators had set fire to a police car several blocks away from Jones. Jones was across the street from the car.

Book sales suspended: In the March 7 Section A, an article about sales of a USC scientist’s book being halted over plagiarism concerns included incorrect publication dates for two other books. “The End of Illness” was published in 2012, not 2011, and “Grain Brain: The Surprising Truth About Wheat, Carbs, and Sugar — Your Brain’s Silent Killers” was published in 2013, not 2018.

Advertisement

Sycamore District: In the Feb. 19 Weekend section, an article about Sycamore Avenue said that Beyoncé had a Supervinyl store takeover to celebrate her live album “Homecoming.” The event was for her 2022 album, “Renaissance.”

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.