California tornadoes: In the March 23 California section, an article about two tornadoes that touched down in Southern California said the twister in Montebello was rated EF2 on a 0-5 scale. It was an EF1.

Transgender bills: An editorial March 23 about bills restricting the rights of LGBTQ people misattributed the number of such bills filed in state legislatures to Human Rights Watch. The source is the American Civil Liberties Union. It also misidentified the American Academy of Pediatrics as the American Academy of Pediatricians.

