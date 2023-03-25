Daytime drama: In the March 23 Calendar section, an article on “The Young and the Restless” referred to the actor who plays Nikki Newman as Melody Scott Thomas. Her name is Melody Thomas Scott.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.