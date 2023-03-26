Police photos lawsuit: In the March 25 California section, an article about a lawsuit filed by LAPD officers against Steven Sutcliffe, who owns killercop.com, said that Sutcliffe had pleaded guilty in federal court to eight felony charges of using a website he had created to threaten executives at Global Crossing Ltd. Sutcliffe was convicted of those charges by a jury.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.