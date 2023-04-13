Louisville shooting: In the April 11 Section A, the headlines on a story about a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Ky., incorrectly said that five people were killed and nine others were injured. Five were killed and eight were injured. One victim initially counted among the injured subsequently died, and is included in the five killed.

