Mental health hotline: In the April 13 Section A, an article about problems with the rollout of the 988 mental health crisis hotline in L.A. County said that there are 13 call centers in California. A Yolo County center stopped fielding 988 calls in February, lowering the number to 12.

Public campaign funding: In the April 13 California section, a column about public campaign financing in California said that Jerry Brown, who was then secretary of state and running for governor, wrote the current restriction on public financing into the 1974 Political Reform Act, a ballot measure he sponsored. In fact, the restriction was later added in an amendment to the act by another sponsor.

