Native plant nurseries: In the list in today’s Weekend section, the opening hours for Plant Material’s stores are incorrect. All three locations are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.