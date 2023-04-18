Daily Caller stories: In the April 9 Section A, an article about the Daily Caller targeting several L.A. Asian business leaders said the publication had given Walter Wang two hours to respond to requests for comment. The Daily Caller gave Wang two days. The report in question was produced by the nonprofit Daily Caller News Foundation and published on the for-profit Daily Caller website.

Cambodian festival: In the April 15 California section, an article about a controversy surrounding the name of a Cambodian new year festival in Long Beach said Cambodian Americans were key in pushing the city to elect council members

by district rather than at large. Cambodian Americans pushed for the creation of an independent redistricting commission; council members were already elected by district.

