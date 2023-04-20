Sierra snowmelt: In the April 13 Section A, an article about San Joaquin Valley residents bolstering defenses for the coming Sierra snowmelt said the levee protecting the town of Corcoran stands 188 feet tall. The levee stands 188 feet above sea level.

Location: A list on speculative fiction in the April 16 Ultimate L.A. Bookshelf section cited “I Am Legend’s” setting as Cimarron Street in West Adams. The Richard Matheson book was set on Cimarron Avenue in Gardena.

College basketball transfer: In the April 18 Sports section, the Day in Sports news briefing reported that college basketball player Ben Krikke was transferring from Vanderbilt to Iowa. Krikke is transferring from Valparaiso.

